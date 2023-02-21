MLC polls: BRS to back AIMIM in Hyderabad local bodies constituency

AIMIM not yet declared the name of the candidate for the seat

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan|   Published: 21st February 2023 11:38 am IST
Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) on Tuesday decided to back the All India Majlis Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) in the upcoming MLC polls to Hyderabad local bodies constituency.

BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao took the decision after considering the request from the AIMIM party to support them in the ensuing elections.

Earlier too, BRS supported AIMIM in the election to the seat.

Though AIMIM has not declared the name of the candidate for the seat, it is likely that the party retain Syed Aminul Hasan Jafri for the fourth term.

His first term was in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council and two terms in Telangana Legislative Council.

The polls for the seat along with the Mahabubnagar-Rangareddy-Hyderabad Teachers constituency will be held on March 13.

