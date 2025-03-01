Mob attacks Christian home in West Bengal, accuses family of religious conversion

In yet another incidence of attack against minority communities, a Christian family was attacked by a Hindu mob in West Bengal’s Panshkura town of Purba Medinipur district.

The attack was launched on February 24 after assailants accused prayer meeting attendees at the house of luring local Hindus with financial incentives for religious conversions.

A video of the attack that surfaced on social media on February 27 shows the agitated mob, including men and women, breaking into the Christian house premises and forcibly removing a polythene covering from a shrine and placing a Tulsi plant.

A group of Hindu women are seen assaulting the Christian female prayer attendees, dragging them out of a room and pulling their hair.

Violence and rape threats against attack on Christians

By the end of October 2024, violence against the Christian community across India reached alarming levels with 673 incidents reported on the United Christian Forum (UCF).

The largest number of hate crimes have been recorded in Uttar Pradesh with 182 incidents followed closely by Chhattisgarh with 139. Other Indian states that have reported an increasing number of hate crimes include Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Delhi and Haryana.

These attacks are part of a disturbing pattern of increasing hostility against the Indian Christian community members fueled by Hindutva outfits in the pretext of conversion allegations.

The Indian Christian leaders are expressing profound fear especially following a recent threats from Hindutva leaders notably Aadesh Soni who called on Hindus to carry out mass murders and rape of members of the Christian community on March 1, 2025, across villages of Chhattisgarh, particularly Bishrampur, Janakpur, and Ganeshpur.