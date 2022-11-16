Model alleges sexual harassment by ride app driver, police say complaint false

Bengaluru: Investigations into the sexual harassment allegations by a model and actress against a ride app driver in Bengaluru have shown that the victim has lodged a false complaint, Karnataka Police said on Wednesday.

The 21-year-old model, who is also a dubbing artiste, had lodged a complaint against Rapido service bike rider Manjunath Tippeswamy and named the company in her complaint.

The model claimed that she had booked a bike bearing register number KA 51 H 5965 on Rapido to reach home after work from Jakkur to Babusaabpalya in Bengaluru at about 10.30 p.m. on Sunday. During the ride, Tippeswamy, 25, had behaved vulgarly with her, she alleged.

The police who took up the investigation found that she had lodged a false complaint, and nothing, as per the complaint, had happened to her. She had booked a bike taxi, but, after some time she had cancelled it, police said.

Since the ride was cancelled, the bike taxi did not come to the spot. After the probe, the police have decided not to arrest the bike taxi driver.

DCP, East, Bhimashankar Guled said that the woman had booked the bike taxi and cancelled it. There is no evidence to show the presence of the accused on the spot. It is ascertained that it was a false case. But, it is not known why she filed a false complaint, he added.

Earlier, the police had registered a FIR under IPC Section 354 (A) for sexual harassment against the bike taxi rider and the Rapido Company.