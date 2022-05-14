Modern Love Mumbai: Fatima Sana Shaikh’s hijabi character receives praise

Mumbai: Amazon Prime web series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, the Hindi spin-off of popular US anthology ‘Modern Love’ has evoked a welcoming reaction from viewers. It was released on May 13 and is being discussed a lot among movie audience on various social media platforms.

Modern Love Mumbai brings together six celebrated directors – Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana – who has done an exceptional job to tell stories of love.

While all the stories in the anthology stood out amazing in their own way and narrated the unique nature of love, one love story that has seemed to strike a chord with viewers is ‘Raat Rani’.

Directed by the acclaimed Shonali Bose, Raat Rani depicts the story of Lalzari played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and her journey towards self-acceptance and self-love by breaking the shackles of societal norms.

The ‘Dangal’ fame Fatima Sana Shaikh has been receiving a lot of praise on social media for her accurate portrayal of a Hijabi Kashmiri woman.

#ShonaliBose's #ModernLove segment #RaatRani, about a working class Kashmiri couple in Mumbai and their romantic vagaries, is filled with such unbridled joy and heartache. What a performance by @fattysanashaikh! She nails the accent and displays such flair for physical comedy! ❤️ — PrayRona (@PrayRona_) May 13, 2022

The Raat Rani episode in #ModernLoveMumbai has put a smile on my lips ! Also makes me feel like getting on a cycle and cross a flyover ! — Chitra Narayanan (@ndcnn) May 13, 2022

I must say @fattysanashaikh absolutely kills it in Raat Rani. The accent, the body language, the expressions, dialogue delivery all top notch! So good to see her in a fully fleshed out role which she truly owned. Hope to see her in more projects moving forward #ModernLoveMumbai pic.twitter.com/MRjrRsMAPv — Hardave Singh Bhall (@dave_sharapova) May 14, 2022

Just watched the first episode of #ModernLoveOnPrime & my god #FatimaSanaShaikh has just nailed her career best performance so far, absolutely nailed it… it's a gem you wouldn't want to miss, absolutely brilliant!!! #RaatRani @PrimeVideoIN pic.twitter.com/Z0lOETrw91 — Dr. M. Kumar (@WhiteCoat_no_48) May 12, 2022

May I say @fattysanashaikh absolutely nailed it with her performance in the Raat Rani episode of #ModernLove. I laughed, I cried and went on a journey with her character watching the episode. Hands down your best, Fatima❤️ — Apoorva Nanjangud (@TheBollyTourist) May 13, 2022

Fatima Sana Shaikh has won many hearts with her previous work in ‘Ludo’, ‘Ajeeb Daastans’, ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari’ and ‘Thugs of Hindustan’. In a recent interview with News18, Shonali Bose also compared Fatima to Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway.

Speaking about her other projects, Fatima Sana Shaikh is gearing up for the release of ‘Sam Bahadur’ along with Vicky Kaushal.