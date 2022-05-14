Modern Love Mumbai: Fatima Sana Shaikh’s hijabi character receives praise

Mumbai: Amazon Prime web series ‘Modern Love Mumbai’, the Hindi spin-off of popular US anthology ‘Modern Love’ has evoked a welcoming reaction from viewers. It was released on May 13 and is being discussed a lot among movie audience on various social media platforms.
Modern Love Mumbai brings together six celebrated directors – Vishal Bhardwaj, Hansal Mehta, Shonali Bose, Dhruv Sehgal, Alankrita Shrivastava, and Nupur Asthana – who has done an exceptional job to tell stories of love.
While all the stories in the anthology stood out amazing in their own way and narrated the unique nature of love, one love story that has seemed to strike a chord with viewers is ‘Raat Rani’.
Directed by the acclaimed Shonali Bose, Raat Rani depicts the story of Lalzari played by Fatima Sana Shaikh and her journey towards self-acceptance and self-love by breaking the shackles of societal norms.
The ‘Dangal’ fame Fatima Sana Shaikh has been receiving a lot of praise on social media for her accurate portrayal of a Hijabi Kashmiri woman.
Fatima Sana Shaikh has won many hearts with her previous work in ‘Ludo’, ‘Ajeeb Daastans’, ‘Suraj Pe Mangal Bhaari’ and ‘Thugs of Hindustan’. In a recent interview with News18, Shonali Bose also compared Fatima to Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway.
Speaking about her other projects, Fatima Sana Shaikh is gearing up for the release of ‘Sam Bahadur’ along with Vicky Kaushal.