Modi govt misled country with half-truth: Owaisi on China

Hyderabad: Hyderabad MP and President AIMIM Asaduddin Owaisi has alleged that Narendra Modi and his government are not transparent in the matter of China and give misleading statements when the facts are contrary to it.

He said that on the frontier our army is strong and brave, but in the case of China, our government is weak. If the government is transparent the matter must be debated in the parliament. To protect the country, the Prime Minister should show China a red eye and a ‘56-inch Ka Seena’.

Owaisi dares PM to demonstrate strong leadership in this matter, the whole country stands with them. He said, “this is not a political issue, we all stand with the Prime Minister”. Asaduddin Owaisi expressed these views in response to questions from journalists regarding China at AIMIM headquarters in Darussalam on Monday.

Owaisi said that when the Galwan incident happened, the Prime Minister had misled the people that there was no intrusion and China could not enter Indian territory and after that, the world saw that China’s People’s Liberation Army (PLA) entered the Indian land. Even today, the Chinese army is occupying 1000 square kilometers in Depsang and Demchok. The Prime Minister had said in 2017 that China has moved away from its territories in Doklam, but China is still sitting there and building a ropeway. He said that if this is completed, the situation may become critical up to the Siliguri border.

Owaisi said that our government made a mistake by agreeing to create a buffer zone there because the areas that used to be patrolled by our Army earlier, are now deprived of patrolling.

He further added that a bridge is being built on Pangong Tso Lake by China which is not good for us. We have withdrawn our army from the Kailash range, which is also not right. Both armies had clashed in Arunachal Pradesh on December 9 and the Government made a statement in Parliament on December 13 that the Chinese army clashed with our army. China is constructing 628 model bases on Indian soil i.e. LAC. According to experts, China will use it and our government is silent.

Britain’s Telegraph newspaper writes that Chinese and Indian forces face each other twice a month at least. Satellite images about the Chinese occupation are showing the facts but the government is giving misleading statements, Owaisi added.

Trade with China has increased with imports of $65 billion in 2022. There is an imbalance in trade. When asked about this, the government says that we banned Tik Tok.

Owaisi questioned the government as to what kind of nationalism is being endorsed on a large scale despite China occupying one territory after another, building bridges on our land.

He said that the government had lied at the time of Galwan incident, why did 15 rounds of talks take place when no one intruded? Owaisi said that India has a 3,488-km LAC with China, which means an area of about 2,100 miles, everywhere China is messing up with India but the government is not paying any attention to it, he added.