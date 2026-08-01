‘Modi hasn’t taken a single day off,’ says Pawan Kalyan

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan on Saturday, August 1, lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi for working tirelessly for India’s development.

Addressing a gathering after the inauguration of Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport at Visakhapatnam, Kalyan said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi has worked tirelessly for the development of the country. It is because of him that we are getting investments, and he hasn’t taken a single day off.”

The deputy CM also said that people can only thank Modi since it is not easy to lead the country on the path of progress while dealing with external and internal “enemies”.

Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport inaugurated

Earlier on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated Alluri Sitarama Raju International Airport here at Bhogapuram in Vizianagaram district of Andhra Pradesh.

The Andhra Pradesh government views the nearly Rs 5,000 crore Bhogapuram Airport, developed by GMR Group, not merely as an infrastructure project but as a transformational asset for the entire North Andhra region.

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It was conceived as a catalyst for industrial growth, employment generation, exports, skill development, and research.

Designed to handle six million passengers annually in the first phase, the airport also has a master plan to expand the capacity to 40 million passengers annually.

Commercial operations of the airport would begin from August 17. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and Union Civil Aviation Minister K Ram Mohan Naidu highlighted the salient features of the airport to the PM.

With inputs from PTI