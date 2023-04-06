Modi in Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions for April 8 announced

Hyderabad: The City traffic police have issued an alert in preparation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the city on Saturday.

Due to the movement of vehicles carrying people for the public meeting at Parade Grounds, heavy traffic congestion is expected on the routes of Monappa (Rajiv Gandhi Statue) – Green Lands – Prakashnagar – Rasoolpura – CTO – Plaza – SBH– YMCA – St. John Rotary – Sangeeth crossroad– Alugadda Bavi – Mettuguda – Chilkalguda – Tivoli – Balamrai- Sweekar Upkar – Secunderabad Club – Trimulgherry – Tadbund – Central Point.

The traffic police notified the public that the road length between Tivoli crossroads to Plaza crossroads and vice versa would be closed. Similarly, the route between SBH crossroads and Sweekar Upkar junction would be blocked to traffic.

The traffic police have encouraged residents to plan their journeys around the expected traffic congestions on Saturday near the Parade Grounds and the Secunderabad train station.