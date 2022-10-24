Modi in Kargil to celebrate Diwali with soldiers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with soldiers.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 24th October 2022 10:58 am IST
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning landed in Kargil, where he will celebrate Diwali with soldiers.

Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) through its Twitter handle, informed about his arrival in Kargil on Monday morning.

Earlier, Modi extended Diwali wishes to people through his personal Twitter handle.

“Wishing everyone a Happy Diwali. Diwali is associated with brightness and radiance. May this auspicious festival further the spirit of joy and well-being in our lives. I hope you have a wonderful Diwali with family and friends,” he tweeted.

He also expressed his pleasure by tweeting a video, on Monday, which cited him in Kargil.

On Diwali eve, he had visited Ayodhya on Sunday where he had participated in religious rituals and witnessed Deepotsav at Saryu ghat.

Since assuming office in 2014, Prime Minister Modi has been celebrating Diwali by spending time with soldiers in the forward areas.

