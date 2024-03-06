Modi ka Parivar: Posters with picture of PM with fugitives come up in central Delhi

Posters carried the caption "Modi ka asli pariwar" (real family of Modi) with 'Bhartiya Yuva Congress' written at the bottom.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered an FIR in connection with posters carrying a picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi with fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya that came up in several parts of central Delhi, an officer said on Wednesday.

The posters carried the caption “Modi ka asli pariwar” (real family of Modi) with ‘Bhartiya Yuva Congress’ written at the bottom.

A senior police officer said a case under Delhi Prevention of Defacement of Property Act has been registered against unknown persons at Tughlak Road Police Station and the posters have been removed.

The case was registered at the complaint of an official from the New Delhi Municipal Council on Tuesday, he said.

Police said the posters did not carry the name of the publisher or the person who put them up.

PM Modi on Monday said 140 crore Indians are his “family,” as he mounted a counter-offensive over RJD’s Lalu Prasad’s “no family” jibe at him.

The BJP rallied behind its leader by launching a “Modi Ka Parivar” campaign on social media.

As several BJP leaders added “Modi Ka Parivar” in their social media bio, the Congress on Tuesday asked the party whether fugitive businessmen Nirav Modi and Vijay Mallya were also in this family.

