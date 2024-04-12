Modi likens oppn to Mughals for meat consumption during Sawan, Navratri

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday, April 12, slammed opposition INDIA bloc members Rahul Gandhi and Lalu Prasad Yadav for allegedly consuming mutton during the month of Sawan last year, accusing them of disregarding the sentiments of the majority of the country.

The Prime Minister, without taking any names, slammed the leaders for ‘teasing’ Indians and drew a comparison between them and the Mughals.

“The leaders of Congress and INDI alliance do not care about the sentiments of the country’s majority of the people. They enjoy playing with their sentiments. They visit the house of a criminal sentenced by the court who is on bail and enjoy cooking mutton in the month of Sawan and they make a video of it to tease the people of the country”, Modi said in J&K’s Udhampur while addressing an election rally.

#WATCH | J&K: Addressing a public rally in Udhampur, PM Modi says, "The people of Congress and INDI alliance do not care about the sentiments of the majority of the people of the country. They enjoy playing with the sentiments of the people. A person who has been sentenced by the… pic.twitter.com/5HIWCsu5xk — ANI (@ANI) April 12, 2024

The Prime Minister’s remarks come in reference to a viral video from September 2023 showing Lalu and Rahul preparing a mutton dish together.

“The law does not stop anyone from eating anything but the intentions of these people are something else. When the Mughals attacked here, they were not satisfied until they demolished the temples. So just like Mughals, they want to tease the people of the country by showing the video in the month of Sawan,” he said, according to ANI.

The Prime Minister also targeted Lalu’s son and Bihar’s former deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav over a video of him consuming fish during Navratri.

“Amid Navratri, eating non-veg food, by showing these videos, hurting the sentiments of the people, who are you trying to impress?” Modi asked.