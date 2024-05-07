Modi made 22 billionaires, INDIA bloc will make crores of people ‘lakhpati’: Rahul

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand's Chaibasa, Gandhi promised to make crores of people 'lakhpati' if voted to power.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 7th May 2024 2:37 pm IST
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. (File Photo/ANI)

Chaibasa: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that he wanted to hand over ‘Jal, Jungle, Jameen’ belonging to tribals to industrialists.

Addressing an election rally in Jharkhand’s Chaibasa, Gandhi promised to make crores of people ‘lakhpati’ if voted to power.

Asserting that this Lok Sabha election is for saving the Constitution and the rights of tribals, poor and backward, he said INDIA bloc leaders were ready to sacrifice their lives to save the Constitution.

The former Congress president said, “PM wants to handover tribals’ ‘Jal, Jungle, Jameen’ to 14-15 industrialists…he made 22 people billionaires in his 10-year tenure… We will make crores of lakhpatis if voted to power and provide Rs 1 lakh annually to poor women.”

He also promised to provide one-year apprenticeship to unemployed diploma holders and graduates.

Tags
