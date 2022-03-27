Modi mentions restoration of Secunderabad stepwell in ‘Mann Ki Baat’

Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi mentioned the restoration of a stepwell in Secunderabad here during his monthly radio programme ‘Mann ki Baat’ on Sunday.

Referring to the efforts of water conservation being made in various parts of the state, the Prime Minister mentioned the restoration of a historic stepwell at Bansilalpet in Secunderabad, the twin city of Hyderabad.

Modi noted that the stepwell was filled with mud and garbage but is now being restored with public participation.

The Telangana government has taken up restoration of the 17th century stepwell which was in dilapidated condition and filled with garbage. The urban development authorities plan to turn it into a tourist attraction,

Telangana minister for animal husbandry Talasani Srinivas Yadav recently announced that the restored stepwell will be inaugurated on the occasion of Independence Day on August 15, 2022.

The Rainwater Project, an organisation associated with several water management related projects, is involved in the restoration work of the stepwell, which was neglected for decades. The organisation had earlier worked on the restoration of wells in Gachibowli, Kondapur, Kokapet in and around Hyderabad and also Baaram Baavi in Narayanpet.

According to the Rainwater Project, the well has an annual rainwater harvesting potential of 35 lakh litres. Under the restoration initiative, the organisation took up cleaning, dewatering and desilting of the well and also structural strengthening of retaining walls.

Kalpana Ramesh, Founder of The Rainwater Project, had stated that around 2,000 tonnes of garbage accumulated over the past 40 years was removed from the well.

Srinivas Yadav, who inspected the restoration work in January, said that the government plans to restore 50 to 60 such wells, which are heritage structures.