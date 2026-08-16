Modi pays tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on death anniversary

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid tribute to former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary and said he was an extraordinary statesman blessed with remarkable vision and dedicated his life to the service of the nation.

Vajpayee, the first BJP leader to become prime minister, was born on December 25, 1924, in Gwalior and died on August 16, 2018, in New Delhi.

“Remembering Atal Ji on his ‘Punya Tithi’. An extraordinary statesman blessed with remarkable vision, he dedicated his life to the service of our nation,” Modi said in a post on X.

Remembering Atal Ji on his Punya Tithi. An extraordinary statesman blessed with remarkable vision, he dedicated his life to the service of our nation. His words and efforts inspired generations and his leadership strengthened our nation. His focus on good governance and public… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 16, 2026

The prime minister said Vajpayee’s words and efforts inspired generations, and his leadership strengthened the country. “His focus on good governance and public welfare will always continue to guide us.”