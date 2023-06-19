Modi provided more govt jobs than UPA: Jitendra Singh

New Delhi: The Narendra Modi government has provided more jobs than what the erstwhile Congress-led UPA dispensation gave in its first nine years, senior BJP leader and Union minister Jitendra Singh said on Monday.

While a little over six lakh government jobs were provided by the United Progressive Alliance (UPA) dispensation between 2004 and 2013, the number went up to over 8.82 lakh in the nine years of the Narendra Modi government, Singh said at a press conference at the BJP headquarters here.

The Union minister for personnel and training said the Staff Selection Commission (SSC), Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) and the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) are “broadly” the three central government recruitment agencies.

“If you look at the SSC data, the total number of recruitments during the nine years of UPA government from 2004 stood at 2,07,563, whereas it is 4,00,691, almost double, in the nine years of the Modi government,” he told reporters.

The number of recruitments in central government jobs through UPSC stood at 45,431 during the nine years of the UPA regime, while it was 50,906 under the Narendra Modi government.

The RRB recruited more than 3.47 lakh people during the nine years of the UPA government and more than 4.30 lakh since 2014, when the Modi dispensation assumed office, he said.

“The Congress and some opposition parties have been alleging again and again that vacancies are old and statistics of recruitments being shown is wrong. To set the record straight, we have done a small exercise to present the facts,” the minister said.

“Without giving logic, proof, statistics, their spokespersons level allegations, especially ahead of the Rozgar Mela,” he charged.

But a comparative analysis of recruitment data shows that the Modi government’s performance has been better than that of the erstwhile UPA dispensation, he said.

“The latest Rozgar Mela was sixth in the series. The prime minister has issued not less than 70,000 appointment letters in each Rozgar Mela,” he added.

The minister said that promotions of a large number of employees were pending for several years due to various reasons including court cases, but the Modi government resolved the issues and promoted as many as 9,000 employees last year.

“Our employees were getting de-motivated because of their promotion being pending for years…. So, reforms were brought which has a huge socio-economic impact,” he said.

“This year also, we will promote at least 4,000 employees,” he said.

“The Modi government is the only government which has followed a pattern of mass recruitment and mass promotion,” he added.