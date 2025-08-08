Modi, Putin discuss Ukraine conflict, strengthen India-Russia ties

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin over phone during which the two leaders reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia.

Putin briefed Modi on his country’s ongoing conflict with Ukraine, with the prime minister reiterating India’s consistent position for its peaceful resolution.

The conversation between the two leaders came amid US President Donald Trump ratcheting up pressure on India over its purchase of Russian oil.

Trump on Wednesday signed an executive order, slapping an additional 25 per cent tariff on India for the purchase of Russian oil, bringing the total duties to 50 per cent — among the highest imposed by the US on any country in the world. The additional 25 per cent duty will come into effect on August 27.

Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine. We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged… — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 8, 2025

In a post on X, Modi said, “Had a very good and detailed conversation with my friend President Putin. I thanked him for sharing the latest developments on Ukraine.

“We also reviewed the progress in our bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed our commitment to further deepen the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership. I look forward to hosting President Putin in India later this year.”

It will be the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit.

The Ministry of External Affairs said in a statement, “President Putin briefed the PM on the latest developments concerning Ukraine”.

“While thanking President Putin for his detailed assessment, the prime minister reiterated India’s consistent position for peaceful resolution of the conflict,” it said.

The two leaders also reviewed progress in the bilateral agenda, and reaffirmed their commitment to further deepen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership.

Prime Minister Modi invited President Putin to India later this year for the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit, the MEA said.

According to sources, National Security Advisor (NSA)) Ajit Doval has said during his meetings in Moscow that dates for Putin’s visit to India are being worked out.

In Russia, Doval held talks with Russian Security Council Secretary Sergey Shoigu and other senior officials, which focused on bilateral energy and defence cooperation as well as Putin’s visit to India.

Prime Minister Modi had travelled to Russia twice last year for an annual summit with Putin and to attend the BRICS Summit in Kazan.

Modi on Thursday also received a phone call from Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, whose country has also been at the receiving end of Trump’s tariffs.

The two leaders agreed to enhance cooperation in trade, technology, energy, defence, agriculture, health, and people-to-people ties.