Modi remembers general ‘who defeated Mughal oppressors’, says ‘history misrepresented’

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claimed on Friday that India’s history had been purposefully misrepresented during an event held at New Delhi’s Vigyan Bhavan commemmorating Ahom Kingdom’s general Lachit Barphukan.

Lachit Barphukan was the Ahom Kingdom general who defeated the Mughals in the 17th century. Lasik was credited with putting an end to Aurangzeb’s growing trend as the Mughal ruler. As PM Modi reflected on his bravery, he emphasised: “The Assamese people faced the invaders and again drove them out. Guwahati was ruled by the Mughals, but warriors like Lachit Borphukan liberated them.”

Modi also said that India is leaving behind the colonial mindset and is filled with a sense of pride for its heritage.

In his address at the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan, the Prime Minister said, “I pay my respects to the land of Assam who gave us brave hearts like Lachit Borphukan. We received the opportunity to celebrate the 400th birth anniversary celebrations of Lachit Barphukan at a time when the country is celebrating the Amrit Kaal of its independence. This historic occasion is a proud chapter in the history of Assam.”

He further said that Assam’s history is a matter of great pride in India’s journey.

“We believe in uniting the various thoughts, beliefs and cultures of India,” said PM Modi.

“Today, India has broken the shackles of colonialism and is moving forward, celebrating our heritage and remembering our heroes with pride”, said the Prime Minister.

“Leaving behind the colonial mindset, the nation is filled with a sense of pride in our heritage. Today, India isn’t only celebrating its cultural diversity but also proudly remembering historical heroes of its culture,” he said at the 400th birth anniversary celebration of Lachit Barphukan.

“Great personalities like Lachit Barphukan, and immortal offsprings of Bharat Maa are our constant inspirations for the fulfilment of the resolutions of this Amrit Kaal,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that India has always valued its rich and cultural heritage and has always protected its spiritual and cultural principles.

He said that Lachit Borphukan’s life inspires us to live the mantra of ‘Nation First.’



“The new India is moving forward with the mantra of ‘Nation First’. When a nation knows about its heritage, it can create a path for its future. Veer Lachit Barphukan life gives us inspiration and direction, to always give priority to our great nation’s welfare,” he said.

The Prime Minister said that each and every youth of India is a warrior when it comes to saving their cultural heritage from any external forces.

Born on 24th November 1622 in Charaideo, Lachit Barphukan was known for his extraordinary military intelligence in defeating the Mughals, thereby halting the expanding ambitions of Aurangzeb in the Battle of Saraighat.

On November 24, each year, Lachit Diwas is celebrated state-wide in Assam to commemorate the heroism of Lachit Borphukan and the victory of the Assamese army at the Battle of Saraighat.

A flagship event was organized by the Centre at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi to showcase the life of one of the greatest warriors of eastern India and celebrate his achievements outside his home state to pay nationwide tribute on the leader’s 400 birth anniversary.