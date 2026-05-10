Modi slams Congress over Karnataka politics, hails BJP’s national gains

Bengaluru: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, May 10, launched a sharp attack on the Congress government in Karnataka, alleging that it has spent more time managing internal conflicts than focusing on governance.

Addressing a large gathering of BJP workers at Hindustan Aeronautics Limited Airport (HAL Airport) in Bengaluru, the Prime Minister said the state had become an example of “political instability and confusion” under the Congress rule.

Modi arrived in Bengaluru following the BJP’s electoral performances in West Bengal, Assam, and Puducherry. A felicitation ceremony was held at the airport, where he was welcomed by senior state and national BJP leaders.

Speaking at the event, the Prime Minister said, “In Karnataka, it is not even clear how long the Chief Minister will remain in office,” accusing the ruling party of keeping leadership matters uncertain. He further alleged that the Congress “does not have a governance chapter in its book” and claimed that the party’s guarantees had failed to meet public expectations.

He linked the BJP’s recent electoral victories across states to what he described as a growing demand for stability and development. Modi said the party’s rise from a marginal presence in West Bengal to forming governments in multiple states reflected a “new political wave” in India.

“People are choosing stability over instability, development over disorder,” he said, adding that the BJP now governs or shares power in over 20 states.

The Prime Minister also reiterated the party’s governance model of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” stating that the BJP returns to power multiple times in several states due to public trust in its policies, unlike Congress which, he claimed, struggles to secure consecutive mandates.

Modi accused the Congress of being “directionless” and said the party often blamed institutions such as the Election Commission and judiciary for its electoral losses. He alleged that internal disputes and leadership struggles were common in Congress-ruled states.

Referring to Karnataka, he said similar political instability was visible in other Congress-ruled states as well, including Himachal Pradesh and Telangana, where he claimed governance challenges and financial stress were evident.

He also criticized the Congress over women’s reservation issues, alleging that the party had historically obstructed reforms that would increase women’s representation in legislatures.

Calling Bengaluru the “engine of India’s future growth,” Modi praised Karnataka’s contribution to India’s digital economy, innovation, and research sectors. He said the state’s youth, farmers, and entrepreneurs had played a crucial role in strengthening the national economy.

The Prime Minister also emphasized India’s need for both scientific progress and spiritual strength, stating that true development must balance economic growth with mental well-being and cultural values.

Before concluding his address, Modi thanked BJP workers for their efforts in recent elections and reiterated that the party’s focus remains on national development. The event ended with slogans of “Bharat Mata Ki Jai,” as supporters gathered in large numbers outside the airport.