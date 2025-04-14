Modi slams Telangana govt over Kancha Gachibowli land row, calls Congress model a ‘lie’

Yamunanagar: In an apparent reference to the recent controversy surrounding the 400-acres of Kancha Gachibowli land near the University of Hyderabad, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Monday, April 14, lashed out at the Telangana government accusing it of destroying forest and not promising election promises.

Addressing a gathering in Haryana, the prime minister said, “The government is busy destroying jungles through bulldozers, causing damage to nature, endangering animals. This is the working style of the Congress.”

“One side is the Congress model which has been proved a complete lie and which only thinks about power while the BJP model is based on truth and working on the path shown by Ambedkar,” accused Modi.

He further attacked the Congress rules states saying there were blackouts under the Grand Old Party rule before 2014. However, post 2014, India’s power production has doubled and it is now exporting electricity, PM Modi claimed.

“What is happening in Congress-ruled states. A complete betrayal of the public. In neighbouring Himachal, the public is upset. All development and public welfare works have come to a standstill,” he said.

“In Congress-ruled Karnataka, from electricity to milk and bus fare to seeds, everything is getting expensive. The government there is imposing different types of taxes which has led to inflation in the state,” he alleged, adding, “Karnataka has become number one in corruption.”

Extending greetings to the people on B R Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Modi said his government is guided by Baba Saheb’s vision, which, he said, “is showing direction to us in the journey of Viksit Bharat”.

On Monday, Prime Minister Modi laid the the foundation stone of an 800-MW ultra-supercritical modern thermal power unit at the Deenbandhu Chhotu Ram Thermal Power Plant in Yamunanagar. The thermal power unit, spread across 233 acres and worth around Rs 8,470 crore, is expected to become operational by March 2029. It will significantly boost Haryana’s energy self-sufficiency and provide uninterrupted power supply across the state.

Earlier, state-owned BHEL had bagged the order to set up an 800 MW plant which will be Haryana’s first ultra-supercritical technology-based power project.

The unit shall be established adjacent to the existing 2×300 MW units, currently operational at Yamunanagar. The plant, slated for completion by 2027, will have an annual production capacity of 2,600 metric tonnes and will help in effective organic waste management while contributing to clean energy production and environmental conservation, a statement said.

(With PTI inputs)