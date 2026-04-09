Modi targets TMC, says West Bengal regime change ‘cast in stone’

Asansol: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, April 9, asserted that a regime change in West Bengal is inevitable as the TMC’s “repository of sins” has become full.

Beginning his speech at this coal and industrial belt by invoking local deities Goddesses Kalyaneshwari and Ghagar Buri Chandi, Modi highlighted the state’s “economic decadence”, saying, “Bengal’s contribution in national GDP has slid to mere five per cent from 12 per cent earlier”.

“A regime change in Bengal is now cast in stone and sought by the people of Bengal. TMC’s repository of sins is now full. Asansol is being ruled by syndicate raj, coal and sand mafia,” the Prime Minister said.

He asserted that West Bengal will scale new heights after the change in guard.

“Investment has taken flight from the once-thriving industrial belt of Asansol. Only the BJP’s double-engine can rectify it,” Modi said.

He said the Centre allocated Rs 45,000 crore for the revival of industries in Asansol.

The PM alleged, “The TMC has only given ‘nirmamta’ (cruelty) to Bengal, while the BJP has developed Asansol despite hurdles created by the ruling party.”

Modi stressed that both Asansol and Durgapur have the potential to become megacities, and assured that the BJP-led NDA government will bring that development.

Claiming that “Bengal tops in acid attack cases”, Modi said, “The TMC stands with those who torture women. Only the BJP can ensure women’s safety.”