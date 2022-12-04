Modi to open two-day national office-bearers’ meet of BJP on Monday

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and address the two-day national office-bearers meet of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party headquarters here on Monday.

The Prime Minister, who is presently in Gandhinagar, will leave for Delhi soon after casting his vote in Ahmedabad on the second and final phase of Gujarat Assembly elections on Monday.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the BJP said, “Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the two-day national office-bearers’ meeting of the BJP at the party headquarters in Delhi on Monday. The Prime Minister will guide the party officials through his address. On Monday morning, Prime Minister Modi will cast his vote for the Gujarat Assembly elections in Ahmedabad after which he will immediately leave for Delhi.

“The national office-bearers’ meeting will be presided over by party President J.P. Nadda. All the national office-bearers of the party, in-charges and co-in-charges of all states, in-charges of various fronts, state presidents and general secretaries of state organisations will participate in the meeting. At the meeting, future strategies of the party will be discussed along with reviewing the preparations for the upcoming Assembly elections in some states next year.”

Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, along with three northeastern state — Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya — will go to the polls next year.