Mohamed Asadullah appointed in charge CEO of Telangana Waqf Board

Hyderabad: The Telangana Minority Welfare Department on Wednesday, October 15, appointed additional collector Mohammed Asadullah as the in charge chief executive officer of the Waqf Board.

Government order number 96 issued by B Shafiullah, secretary to the Telangana government stated that the appointment has been made to ensure the smooth functioning of the Telangana Waqf Board.

“In view of the administrative exigencies and to ensure the smooth functioning of the Telangana Waqf Board, the government hereby place the services of Mohammed Asadullah, additional collector as in charge chief executive officer, Telangana Waqf Board until further orders,” read the GO.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohammed Asadullah said that he has taken charge as the in charge CEO of the Waqf Board.