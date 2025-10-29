Mohammad Azharuddin to join Telangana cabinet through Governor’s quota

Hyderabad: Congress MLC Mohammad Azharuddin will be inducted into the cabinet and is likely to be sworn in as minister on Friday, October 31, reports suggest.

The decision comes after the state government proposed the former Indian cricket captain, News Editor of The Siasat Daily, Amer Ali Khan and Prof M Kodandaram’s names as MLCs in the Governor’s quota.

According to political experts, Azharuddin’s inclusion in the cabinet is aimed at appealing to minority voters, who form a majority in the Jubilee Hills assembly constituency where bypolls are due.

(This is a developing story. More details awaited)