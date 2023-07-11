Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa in Delhi

New Delhi: Saudi Arabia leader and Secretary General of the Muslim World League Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa being presented a memento during an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval is also seen. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval addresses during an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Saudi Arabia leader and Secretary General of the Muslim World League Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa addresses during an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: Saudi Arabia leader and Secretary General of the Muslim World League Mohammad bin Abdulkarim al-Issa addresses during an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore) New Delhi: National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval addresses during an event at the India Islamic Cultural Centre, in New Delhi, Tuesday, July 11, 2023. (PTI Photo/Kamal Kishore)