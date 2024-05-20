Mohammad Mokhber set to become Iran’s interim President

Mohammad Mokhber, the first vice president of Iran, is expected to serve as the interim president following the death of President Ebrahim Raisi in a helicopter crash.

As per article 131 of the Iranian constitution, which was issued in 1989, the first vice president will be responsible for arranging presidential elections within 50 days.

Mokhber will take over presidential duties after receiving a nod from Iran’s Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Khamenei.

Also Read Iranian President, foreign minister killed in helicopter crash

Who is Mohammad Mokhber?

Born in 1955, Mokhber, closely related to Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, became the first vice president in 2021 when Raisi was elected president.

Earlier, he was part of a team of Iranian officials visiting Moscow, agreeing to supply missiles and drones to the Russian military.

Mokhber previously held the position of head of Setad, an investment fund linked to the supreme leader.

In 2010, the European Union (EU) included Mokhber on its sanction list for alleged involvement in nuclear or ballistic missile activities, but his name was removed two years later.

Since 2007, Mokhber has been the head of the Execution of Imam Khomeini’s Order, holding a PhD in international law.