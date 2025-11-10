Mohammed Azharuddin assumes charge as Telangana minister

Hyderabad: Senior Congress leader Mohammed Azharuddin on Monday, November 10 assumed charge as Telangana minister for minorities welfare and public enterprises.

The former India cricket captain took charge at the Telangana secretariat. Telangana transport minister Ponnam Prabhkar and other Congress leaders were present during the occasion.

Azharuddin was sworn in as minister at the Raj Bhavan in Hyderabad on October 31.

The former Congress MP has been nominated as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC) under the Governor’s quota, paving the way for his induction into the state cabinet.​​

His appointment followed the Telangana government’s formal proposal to expand the Council of Ministers, with Azharuddin set to become the only Muslim representative in the current cabinet.

The move came ahead of the Jubilee Hills by-election, which features a significant minority voter base. This induction will bring the total strength of the state cabinet to 16.