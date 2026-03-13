Mohammed Azharuddin attends FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup qualifiers in Hyderabad

Former Indian hockey captain and Padma Shri awardee Dilip Tirkey was also present at the venue.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th March 2026 8:42 pm IST
Mohammed Azharuddin attends FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup qualifiers in Hyderabad with officials and playe.
Mohammed Azharuddin and others attend FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup qualifiers in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: Mohammed Azharuddin, Telangana Minister for Public Enterprises and Minority Welfare, attended the FIH Women’s Hockey World Cup qualifying match between Uruguay and Austria as the Chief Guest and encouraged the participating teams.

The international sporting event organized by the Sports Authority of Telangana was also graced by Danasari Anasuya, Minister for Panchayat Raj and Rural Development.

Former Indian hockey captain and Padma Shri awardee Dilip Tirkey was also present at the venue and appreciated the spirit of the tournament and the efforts made to promote hockey at the international level.

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Shiv Sena Reddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority of Telangana, along with several dignitaries and sports enthusiasts, attended the matches and extended their support to the participating international teams.

The tournament has brought together international teams and has further strengthened Hyderabad’s reputation as an important hub for hosting global sporting events.

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Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 13th March 2026 8:42 pm IST

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Sameer Khan

Sameer Khan, a native of Hyderabad, holds an M.Tech degree. He has been associated with Siasat since 2011, covering stories on Hyderabad, Business, Sports and Technology. Beyond journalism, he is… More »
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