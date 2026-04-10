Mohammed Azharuddin takes action against salary cuts for minority staff

Hyderabad: Telangana Minister for Minorities Welfare & Public Enterprises Mohammed Azharuddin has taken action against salary cuts of minority teachers and staff in the state.

The issue that is being faced by nearly 5,000 outsourced teaching and non-teaching employees working in minority institutions was highlighted by Minority Association State President MD Yakub Pasha.

Following it, the minister directed the Minority Welfare Department to ensure that no unfair salary cuts are made.

The minister also instructed State Minority Secretary Shafiullah to personally examine the issue and take steps. The secretary has been asked to work with departments and institutions to make sure that salaries are paid in full and on time without any deductions.

The directions also include reviewing and restoring EPF and ESI benefits for outsourced staff.

The minister said that the government is committed to the welfare of minority communities and will not allow any actions that harm their livelihoods.