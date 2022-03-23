Mohammed Irfan’s new song ‘Yaad Aaye Woh’ an ode to lost love

Mumbai: Playback singer Mohammed Irfan, who is known for chartbusters like ‘Phir Mohabbat’, ‘Banjaara’, and ‘Baarish’, has shared that his recent song ‘Yaad Aaye Woh’ is for everyone who have lost the love of their life at some point in time.

The song is from the MX serial ‘Roohaniyat‘, which releases on March 23 on MX Player.

Speaking about the song, the singer said, “‘Yaad Aaye Woh’ is an ode to everyone who has lost their love at some point in time. Lending my voice to Syed Amir Hussain’s lyrics for MX Serial Roohaniyat and bringing this beautiful piece to life was an extremely satisfying process.”

The lyrics for ‘Yaad Aaye Woh’ are penned by Syed Amir Hussain with Rishabh Srivastava as the Music Director.

Mohammed Irfan further said, “To showcase the strong expression of heartbreak and the unfathomable pain of missing something that might never come back, all in one’s voice is quite challenging but I really hope this song touches people’s hearts as it was intended to.”

Directed by Glen Barretto and Ankush Mohla, ‘Roohaniyat’ stars Arjun Bijlani, Kanika Mann, Aman Verma and Smita Bansal.