Hyderabad: After Salman Khan lashed out at paparazzi outside a Mumbai hospital and later dropped a string of angry selfies on Instagram, the internet has now found its comic relief in Puneet Superstar.

Known for his loud, bizarre and completely unpredictable videos, Puneet reacted to Salman’s viral hospital row in his own dramatic style. In a reel, he addressed the actor directly and said, “Salman papa aap tension mat lo, mujhe pata hai kal raat aap hospital mein the, aur aap badi tension mein ho. Ek baar aap apni location bhej do, jab tak aapke peeche yeh Mohammed Puneet Khan khada hai na aapka koi baal bhi baanka nahi kar sakta. Mujhe sirf ek baar location bhej do, mein saari problems se nikal dunga.”

The video instantly added a funny twist to a controversy that had already split the internet. While many fans supported Salman and slammed the paparazzi for chasing him outside a hospital, others were busy decoding his fiery Instagram captions and the sudden mention of Maatrubhumi.

Puneet, however, did what Puneet does best. He turned the whole tension into a meme-worthy moment, mixing concern, comedy and his trademark madness in one reel. Whether Salman reacts to it or not, the internet has already found its new “bodyguard” for Bhai.