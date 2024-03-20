Mohammed Siraj has a message for shopoholics in Hyderabad

Hyderabadis and shopping go hand in hand. The people here are known for their love for shopping, which seems to be an integral part of their lifestyle. For many, it’s not just an activity; it’s a remedy that uplifts spirits anytime, regardless of the occasion. However, during the festive season of Ramzan, this love for shopping escalates to new heights and gets doubled.

Ramzan in Hyderabad witnesses a remarkable surge in the shopping fervor, with markets staying open throughout the night and bustling with enthusiastic crowds. Adding to the excitement are various expos that happen across the city, offering an extensive range of products tailored for the festive season.

Mohammed Siraj Invites Fans To Hyderabad’s Biggest Expo

One such eagerly awaited event is Anam Mirza’s ‘Daawat-E-Ramzan’ expo, set to kick off on March 27. Recently, actress Gauahar Khan extended an invitation to her fans and followers to join the festivities, and now, cricketer Mohammed Siraj has joined in, inviting all shopaholics to partake in the extravaganza.

Well, the expo is getting extra starry this time. Last year, ‘Daawat-E-Ramzan’ saw celebrities like Harbhajan Singh, Sania Mirza, and Karisma Kapoor gracing the event, generating a buzz among Hyderabadis.

Organized by entrepreneur Anam Mirza and her husband Asaduddin, the expo will be held from March 27 to April 10 at Kings Palace in Gudimalkapur. Over the span of 15 days, attendees can indulge in a wide array of offerings, including designer wear, jewelry, home decor, footwear, and much more.