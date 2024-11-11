Mohammed Siraj sports watch allegedly worth Rs 4 crore, pic viral

Hyderabad: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has become the talk of the town, not just for his exceptional performances on the cricket field but also for his lavish lifestyle. Known for his unstoppable momentum on the pitch, Siraj seems to extend this unstoppable energy to his off-field as well, especially when it comes to flaunting his luxury possessions.

His social media, particularly his Instagram account, offers fans a glimpse into his high-end lifestyle. From extravagant vacations to a plush residence in Hyderabad, the cricketer’s taste for the finer things is evident.

Recently, Siraj shared a picture on his Instagram where he sported a white Armani shirt and denim. But it was his luxury timepiece that immediately caught our attention.

The watch in question is the Rolex Daytona Rainbow, which has an estimated value of between Rs 3 to 4 crore. This particular model is not only an eye-catching accessory but also has a unique place in the world of luxury watches.

Interestingly, this same watch was previously worn by Bollywood actor Salman Khan during the Bigg Boss 18 shoot.

In addition to the Rolex Daytona Rainbow, Siraj also owns other high-end Rolex models, including the Rolex Daytona Platinum, valued at an astounding Rs 1.01 crore, and the Rolex GMT Master, which costs Rs 19.17 lakhs. It’s clear that Siraj is a fan of Rolex.

While Siraj’s lifestyle may be making headlines, his cricketing future took a surprising turn recently. Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), the IPL franchise he’s been with since his debut season in 2018, decided not to retain him for the upcoming IPL 2025 mega auction. This decision left many fans and pundits shocked, as Siraj had been a key player for RCB over the years.

RCB retained only three players for the 2025 season: Virat Kohli, at Rs 21 crore; Rajat Patidar, at Rs 11 crore; and Yash Dayal, at Rs 5 crore. Siraj’s exclusion from the list raised eyebrows, especially given his crucial role in RCB’s bowling attack.