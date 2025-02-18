Mohammed Siraj takes Umrah trip ahead of Ramzan and IPL 2025

The fast bowler was spotted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday night, dressed in Ihram, as he set off for Umrah with his friends

Rasti Amena |   Updated: 18th February 2025 11:29 am IST
Mohammed Siraj jets off to perform Umrah, video viral
Mohammed Siraj (Instagram)

Hyderabad: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, one of the most talked-about cricketers in recent times, has taken a break from work to embark on a spiritual journey. The fast bowler was spotted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday night, dressed in Ihram, as he set off for Umrah with his friends. A video of him at the airport has since gone viral on social media.

This is not Siraj’s first Umrah pilgrimage; he previously performed it in 2019 and again in 2022.

His decision to take a spiritual break comes at a time when he is facing challenges in his cricketing career. The 30-year-old was notably excluded from India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a decision that shocked fans and experts alike. Not just this, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also released him ahead of IPL 2025.

On the field, Siraj last featured in India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia earlier this year, where he performed impressively, claiming 20 wickets in 10 innings making him India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the series. However, despite his strong performance, he failed to secure a spot in India’s squad for the ICC tournament.

