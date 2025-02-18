Mohammed Siraj takes Umrah trip ahead of Ramzan and IPL 2025

Hyderabad: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj, one of the most talked-about cricketers in recent times, has taken a break from work to embark on a spiritual journey. The fast bowler was spotted at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport on Monday night, dressed in Ihram, as he set off for Umrah with his friends. A video of him at the airport has since gone viral on social media.

This is not Siraj’s first Umrah pilgrimage; he previously performed it in 2019 and again in 2022.

His decision to take a spiritual break comes at a time when he is facing challenges in his cricketing career. The 30-year-old was notably excluded from India’s 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025, a decision that shocked fans and experts alike. Not just this, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) also released him ahead of IPL 2025.

On the field, Siraj last featured in India’s Border-Gavaskar Trophy series against Australia earlier this year, where he performed impressively, claiming 20 wickets in 10 innings making him India’s second-highest wicket-taker in the series. However, despite his strong performance, he failed to secure a spot in India’s squad for the ICC tournament.