Hyderabad: Mohammed Siraj, the fast bowler from Hyderabad, has become one of India’s most loved cricketers. Known for his raw pace, tight line, and fearless attitude, Siraj has earned a huge fan following across the world. His journey from the streets of Hyderabad to the Indian dressing room inspires millions.

Cricket fans admire him for his aggression, consistency, and his emotional connection with the game. Today, Siraj is not only an important player for India but also a globally recognised fast bowler.

Siraj Joins Skechers

In a major move, global sports brand Skechers has signed Mohammed Siraj as its latest brand ambassador. This partnership strengthens Skechers’ focus on India’s fast growing cricket footwear market. Siraj will now compete in Skechers cricket shoes and appear in both performance and lifestyle campaigns. The brand has been expanding its cricket range, launching India specific gear, and bringing top players like Jasprit Bumrah, Ishan Kishan, and Yastika Bhatia on board.

Meet Siraj in Hyderabad

Adding to the excitement, Siraj announced his first ever Skechers fan meet in Hyderabad. He posted, “Hello Hyderabad Ela unaru. Hyderabad, see you on Dec 10, 4 pm onwards. Join me for an exclusive meet and greet at Sarath City Capital Mall.”

Fans are eagerly waiting to meet their hometown hero, making this event a special moment for Skechers and for cricket lovers across the city.

Rise to the Top

Siraj has delivered some outstanding performances in recent years. In the IPL, he plays a key role for Gujarat Titans and has shown great maturity with the ball. His dedication, discipline, and never give up attitude make him a role model for young cricketers across the country.