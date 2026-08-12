Hyderabad: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj knows how to grab attention both on and off the field. While the pacer is known for his fiery spells, his latest appearance has showcased a rather different side of him. Siraj recently picked up a trimmer and turned barber for teammate Sarfaraz Khan, and the hilarious moment has gone viral on social media.

Mohammed Siraj’s latest viral video

The Indian cricket team is currently enjoying some downtime in Colombo ahead of the two-Test series against Sri Lanka. During the break, Sarfaraz Khan, Shubman Gill and Rishabh Pant visited a popular salon run by hairstylist Chaturanga.

Siraj joined them and decided to try his hand at cutting Sarfaraz’s hair. However, the India pacer did not simply grab the trimmer and get started. He first asked Chaturanga about the correct setting and how to use it before carefully beginning Sarfaraz’s haircut.

The video captures Siraj concentrating on his unexpected task as Sarfaraz sits patiently in the chair. While Siraj handled most of the trimming, Chaturanga eventually stepped in to finish the haircut.

Siraj ready to lead India’s pace attack

The fun salon outing comes just before Siraj takes on a more serious role on the cricket field. He is set to lead India’s pace attack in the upcoming Test series, with Jasprit Bumrah missing from the squad after failing to receive fitness clearance.

Siraj will be joined by Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar and Jammu and Kashmir pacer Auqib Nabi as India prepare for the two-Test series.