Mohammed Siraj, Virat Kohli’s dance video breaks internet

Mumbai: Still can’t get over Team India’s big win in T20 World Cup 2024 finale!

India’s thrilling victory has brought immense joy to the entire nation. Led by captain Rohit Sharma, the team achieved a remarkable feat by defeating South Africa in a tense final match. This win ended India’s 11-year wait for an ICC title, marking a triumphant return after the heartbreak of the ODI World Cup 2023.

The celebrations across India have been nothing short of spectacular and they are still on. From cities to villages, people have come together to cheer for their cricket heroes. Among the many moments that have captured the nation’s attention, a viral video of Virat Kohli, Mohammed Siraj, and Arshdeep Singh dancing joyously has taken social media by storm.

However, amidst the celebrations, there was also news that tugged at the heartstrings of cricket enthusiasts. Both Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma announced their retirement from T20 International cricket, marking the end of an era in Indian cricket history.