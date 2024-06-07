Mohammed Siraj’s flaunts new expensive Rolex watch, check price

Hyderabad: Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj has become a household name not just for his exceptional performances on the cricket field, but also for his extravagant lifestyle. Known for his relentless energy on the field, Siraj seems to carry the same enthusiasm into his personal life.

Siraj’s Instagram account offers a peek into his luxurious lifestyle, showcasing his love for expensive items, from lavish outings to his opulent home in Hyderabad. Something that caught attention in his latest Instagram posts is his new Rolex GMT Master timepiece.

Guess price? It is valued at Rs 19.17 lakhs, according to popular Instagram page The Indian Horology. The watch features a stainless steel case and a Rolex jubilee bracelet with a black dial.

Additionally, Siraj owns a Rolex Daytona Platinum watch, one of the most expensive pieces in his collection, valued at an astonishing Rs 1.01 crore.

Mohammed Siraj’s Net Worth 2024

Coming from a humble background, Siraj’s journey to success is truly inspiring. His hard work and dedication have paid off, with his net worth now estimated at Rs 74 crores. He also earns a substantial salary playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Currently, Mohammed Siraj is representing Team India in the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, continuing to make his mark both on and off the field.