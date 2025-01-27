Mohammed Siraj’s perfect reply to dating talks with Zanai Bhosle

Mumbai: Indian cricketer Mohammed Siraj found himself at the center of social media speculation after a viral photo of him with legendary singer Asha Bhosle’s granddaughter, Zanai Bhosle, sparked dating rumors. The buzz began when Zanai shared the picture on her Instagram, leaving fans curious about their relationship status.

However, putting an end to the rumors, Zanai clarified the bond she shares with Siraj by calling him “Mere pyaare bhai” (my dear brother) in an Instagram story.

Mohammed Siraj reacts to dating rumours

Re-sharing Zanai’s post on his Instagram Stories, Siraj responded with heartfelt lines, stating, “Meri behen ke jaisi koi behna nahin. Bina iske kahin bhi mujhe rehna nahin. Jaise hai chaand sitaaron mein, meri behna hai ek hazaaro mein” (There is no one like my sister. I don’t want to stay anywhere without her. My sister is one of a kind, like the moon and stars).

Zanai acknowledged Siraj’s gesture by re-sharing his post with a red heart emoji, further cementing their sibling-like bond.

The viral photo stemmed from Zanai’s 23rd birthday celebration at Escobar – Tapas Bar in Mumbai, which Siraj attended. The party was a star-studded affair, featuring personalities like Asha Bhosle, actors Jackie Shroff, Abhay Verma, and cricketers Shreyas Iyer, Suyash Prabhudessai, and Siddhesh Lad. Sharing glimpses of the celebration on Instagram, Zanai captioned the post, “23’ done right.”

While the photo of Siraj and Zanai sharing a light moment caught fans’ attention, the duo’s clarifications have now put the dating rumors to rest and the air in quite clear now.