Mohan Bhagwat reaches Jaipur on five-day visit

Published: 25th January 2023 11:44 pm IST
RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(File Photo)

Jaipur: Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat arrived in Jaipur on Wednesday for a five-day stay till January 29.

On Thursday, the RSS Sarsanghchalak will participate in the Republic Day programme at Keshav Vidyapeeth in Jamdoli by hoisting the national flag in the school.

On Friday, Bhagwat will hold a meeting of department-level Sangh workers from Jaipur district.

On January 28 and 29, he will attend meetings of Sangh workers at different levels. During these meetings, the preparations for the centenary year of the Sangh will also be discussed.

At the meetings, there will be brainstorming sessions on activities aimed at social change such as family enlightenment, village development, cow service, social harmony and environment.

