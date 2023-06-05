MoIAT announces 500 vacancies in industrial sector

Abu Dhabi: The Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology (MoIAT) of Dubai has announced 500 training and job opportunities for UAE nationals in the industrial sector.

The ministry launched the initiative in collaboration with the Emirati Ability Seriousness Chamber (Nafis) and the Service of HR and Emiratisation (MoHRE).

Through the Nafis programme platform, more than 70 industrial businesses from across the UAE will participate in providing these employment and training opportunities.

Leading reputable institutions, such as The Centre of Excellence for Applied Research and Training (CERT) and the Abu Dhabi Vocational Education and Training Institute (ADVETI), will specifically design and structure the program.

“The job opportunity demonstrates the ministry’s commitment to strengthening the role of the ICV Programme in driving sustainable development. The cultivation of local talent is essential to the UAE’s long-term growth,” His Excellency Omar Al Suwaidi, Undersecretary of the Ministry of Industry and Advanced Technology said.