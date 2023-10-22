Moitra cash for query allegation: TMC awaiting parliamentary probe

"The member concerned has been advised by the party leadership to clarify her position regarding the allegations levelled against her. She has already done that." Rajya Sabha MP O'Brien said,

Mahua Moitra

BJP MP Nishikant Dubey and lawyer Jai Anant Dehadrai have alleged that Moitra had accepted favours from Hiranandani in exchange for raising questions in Parliament. In response, Moitra filed a defamation suit against them before the Delhi High Court. Dubey’s complaint has been referred to Parliament’s Ethics Committee by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Rajya Sabha MP O’Brien told PTI Video, “The member concerned has been advised by the party leadership to clarify her position regarding the allegations levelled against her. She has already done that.”

“However, since the matter has to do with an elected MP, her rights and privileges, let the matter be investigated by the right forum of Parliament, after which the party leadership will take an appropriate decision,” he added.

TMC’s West Bengal general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that the party has nothing to say on the issue and that the “person around whom this controversy is revolving is best suited to react to this”.

Darshan Hiranandani, the CEO of real estate-to-energy group Hiranandani, who allegedly paid Moitra to raise questions in Parliament about Adani Group, recently claimed in a signed affidavit that she targeted Gautam Adani to “malign and embarrass Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose impeccable reputation gave opposition no opportunity to attack him”.

Vinod Sonkar, the chairman of the Lok Sabha Ethics Committee, had said he had received the sworn-in affidavit from Hiranandani.

Moitra, however, has raised questions over the credibility of Hiranandani’s affidavit, alleging that it was “drafted by the PMO” and he was forced to sign it after being “threatened” with “total shut down” of his family’s businesses.

