Mom-to-be Samantha reveals having a ‘breakdown’

Mumbai: Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu, who is expecting her first child with filmmaker-husband Raj Nidimoru, shared a candid glimpse of her pregnancy journey on Thursday night.

The actress, in a light hearted note, revealed about having a “mini breakdown” after which she realised that most of her wardrobe no longer fits her.

Samantha took to her social media account to share a mirror selfie in a casual outfit.

She wrote, “Right after my mini breakdown realising most of my wardrobe doesn’t fit anymore. That lasted all of 2 seconds. Holiday with 2 sets of clothes it is.”

As Samantha is all set to enter a new phase of her life, she seems to be preparing in full swing to welcome her firstborn.

The actress, who tied the knot in December 2025 with Raj, confirmed that she was expecting her first child this year.

As part of her preparation for motherhood, Samantha had recently shared a glimpse of her August diaries on social media. In one of the pictures, she was seen reading Ina May Gaskin’s Ina May’s Guide to Childbirth while relaxing on a couch. She captioned the post, “August energy.”

For the uninitiated, Samantha’s pregnancy announcement came during the success meet of her latest release, Maa Inti Bangaaram, in Hyderabad in June.

Addressing the media, she said she would take a brief maternity break after completing her current professional commitments.

“After Maa Inti Bangaaram, I will have to take a small break, given my condition. I’ll have to take maternity leave. After that, I’ll be back with another film for my fans,” Samantha had said.

Samantha and Raj’s professional association dates back to The Family Man 2 and Citadel: Honey Bunny, after which their relationship evolved beyond the workplace.