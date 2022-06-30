Mommy-to-be Alia Bhatt’s earnings per Instagram post

Hyderabad: Bollywood‘s gorgeous diva Alia Bhatt needs no introduction. She is undoubtedly one of the most brilliant and well-established actresses in the film industry. Though many call her as a product of nepotism, one cannot deny the fact that she has impressed the audience with her amazing acting skills in commercially successful Bollywood films like Gully Boy, Highway, to name a few.

She made her debut with the Karan Johar directorial Student Of The Year co-starring debutants Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra. Some of her other films include — Badrinath Ki Dulhania, Kapoor & Sons, Raazi, and many more.

Alia Bhatt (Instagram)

Alia Bhatt is pretty active on social media and keeps treating her fans with some heart warming to the most charming pictures of her. But do you know how much the actress charges per promotional post on her Instagram?

Mommy-to-be Alia enjoys massive 67.1M followers on Instagram. According to GQ India report, Alia charges around Rs 1 crore per sponsored post on her photo-sharing app. With this, the actress becomes one of the highest paid Bollywood stars on Instagram.

Bollywood Actor Alia Bhatt (Source: Instagram)

On the proffesional front, Alia will be seen in upcoming movie Brahmastra, starring Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles. The film will be released on September 9, 2022. She also has Karan’s Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani with Ranveer Singh in her kitty.