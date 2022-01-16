Monkey scare leads to woman’s death in Jagtial

Hyderabad: On Friday, a 50-year-old woman fell to her death from the staircase of the second floor of an under-construction building, as the sudden appearance of a monkey, took her by surprise.

According to the police, the victim identified as Narambatla Rajyalaxmi was a native of Brahmmanavada, Dharmapuri. She was residing in Hyderabad, working as a teacher in a private school. Rajayalaxmi was visiting her brother at their native place for Sankranti.

The incident occurred when the victim went to see her brother’s new house, in Jagtial and spotted a monkey on the second floor. She was frightened and began running downstairs, tripped, fell, and died on the spot. The victim’s body was shifted to the Jagtial hospital for postmortem.

The woman has two daughters who work as software engineers in Hyderabad. Her husband passed away a few years ago.