Monkey scare leads to woman’s death in Jagtial

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 16th January 2022 2:43 pm IST
Monkey appearance leads to woman's death in Jagtial
Sudden appearance of monkey leads to woman's death

Hyderabad: On Friday, a 50-year-old woman fell to her death from the staircase of the second floor of an under-construction building, as the sudden appearance of a monkey, took her by surprise.

According to the police, the victim identified as Narambatla Rajyalaxmi was a native of Brahmmanavada, Dharmapuri. She was residing in Hyderabad, working as a teacher in a private school. Rajayalaxmi was visiting her brother at their native place for Sankranti.

The incident occurred when the victim went to see her brother’s new house, in Jagtial and spotted a monkey on the second floor. She was frightened and began running downstairs, tripped, fell, and died on the spot. The victim’s body was shifted to the Jagtial hospital for postmortem.

MS Education Academy

The woman has two daughters who work as software engineers in Hyderabad. Her husband passed away a few years ago.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Telangana updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button