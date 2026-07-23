Monsoon brings peacocks back to Falaknuma hillocks

Hyderabad: The monsoon season has transformed the hillocks surrounding Falaknuma into a lush green landscape, bringing alive a unique natural spectacle — the sight and sound of peacocks moving freely in the area.

During the early morning hours, the birds can often be heard calling out from the slopes, while some of them occasionally venture into residential areas and even the grounds around the historic Falaknuma Palace.

The colourful birds, with their vibrant feathers spread against the green backdrop after the rains, have become a cherished sight for locals. Residents say that despite the area being surrounded by human habitation, the peacocks have been living peacefully as people respect and protect them.

“Many of us believe there are more than 50 peacocks in the hillocks. In the morning, their calls can be heard clearly. Sometimes they walk into the colony lanes, but nobody troubles them. People enjoy watching them and ensure they are safe,” said Mohammed Ahmed, a resident of Bibi Ka Chasma.

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Residents of Madina Colony say the birds have been a familiar presence for several years, especially during the rainy season, when the hillocks become greener and provide better shelter and food.

“After the rains, the peacocks come out more often. Children and elders stand at a distance and watch them. People here consider them part of our surroundings, and nobody tries to harm them,” said Syed Irfan, a resident of Madina Colony.

The peacocks are also occasionally spotted around the expansive grounds of Falaknuma Palace, adding to the heritage charm of the location. Locals say the movement of the birds between the hillocks and the palace premises highlights the unique blend of history and nature in the area.

“Falaknuma is famous for its palace, but the hills around it are also special because of these birds. Seeing peacocks walking freely near the palace and colonies is a beautiful experience,” said Mohammed Yousuf, a resident of Falaknuma.

Residents of Madina Colony, Bibi Ka Chasma, and Fatimanagar say that more than 50 peacocks are believed to inhabit the rocky hillocks around Falaknuma.

With the arrival of the monsoon, the early morning peacock calls have once again become a familiar sound in Falaknuma. For residents, the birds are not just visitors but a part of the local landscape — a symbol of the natural heritage that continues to survive amid the expanding city.