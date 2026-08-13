Moon not sighted, Rabi ul Awwal to begin on Aug 15 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The crescent of Rabi ul Awwal 1448 AH/2026 was not sighted in Hyderabad on Thursday, August 13, according to the Central Moon Sighting Committee of the Sadar Majlis Ulama-e-Deccan.

The committee held its monthly moon-sighting meeting at Hussaini Building in Mozam Jahi Market under the supervision of Syed Hasan Ibrahim Hussaini Quadri Sajjad Pasha.

The committee said the sky remained cloudy in Hyderabad. Reports from other locations, including Adilabad, Kapra and Nanded, also did not confirm the crescent sighting despite clear weather in some areas.

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Based on the reports received, the committee announced that Friday, August 14, will be observed as the 30th of Safar al-Muzaffar. Rabi ul Awwal 1448 AH will therefore begin on Saturday, August 15.

The meeting was attended by several Islamic scholars and members of the moon-sighting committee, including Mufti Zaleel Ahmed, Syed Mahmood Badshah Qadri, Mufti Sagheer Ahmed Naqshbandi, Syed Zahiruddin Ali Sufi Qadri, Syed Shamsuddin Ahmed Qadri Shatari Kamal Pasha and others.

The committee also announced that Eid Milad-un-Nabi will be observed on Wednesday, August 26, corresponding to 12 Rabi ul Awwal 1448 AH.