Moral policing: 3 Bajrang Dal workers to be issued externment order

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Police are all set to issue an order of externment against three Bajrang Dal activists in Dakshina Kannada district for their involvement in moral policing incidents in Mangaluru city and the surrounding areas, sources confirmed on Friday.

Police sources said that the three Bajrang Dal activists have already been served with notices asking why they should not be banished in the backdrop of their illegal activities and creating disturbance in the society. The names and other details in this connection are yet to be announced.

The activists have been asked to visit the office of DCP, Law and Order division in Mangaluru on Friday. Police sources stated that they would be given deportation orders to maintain law and order in the society and also to give a message over the incidents of moral policing.

The police said that the Bajrang Dal activists will be banished for a period of one year. The local police had given a report in this regard on the activists in connection with their involvement in incidents of creating ruckus at the Sulthan Gold Jewellery stores and also their interference during the celebration of Holi festival at Muroli.

A boy belonging to the minority community was assaulted by a group at the Sulthan Gold Jewellery stores by a group of persons on December 6, 2022 for allegedly being in relationship with a girl who worked at the jewellery store. The complaint and counter complaints were lodged regarding the incident. The victim boy was a colleague of the girl and parents suspected that their daughter was trapped into a romantic relationship by the boy. Four Bajrang Dal activists were arrested in connection with the incident.

The members of Bajrang Dal had barged into the Holi event, ‘Rang De Barsa’, organised at Muroli in March, 2023 and vandalized the premises. Young girls and boys were enjoying the party, spraying colours on one another when the attack took place The activists claimed that the boys exhibited indecent behaviour. They objected that the Holi festival was celebrated by boys belonging to another religion. The police had arrested six persons in this connection.