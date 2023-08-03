Moral policing: Sangh Parivar mob attacks auto driver in Karnataka

Auto driver Mohammed Ashique admitted in the hospital. Photo: Twitter.

Mangaluru: In yet another case of moral policing in Dakshina Kannada district, Hindu activists waylaid an auto rickshaw that was carrying a girl passenger and assaulted the driver near Dharmasthala in Belthangady taluk on August 2 night, police sources said.

Ashique is a resident of Ujire in the taluk. A case has been registered and investigation is on.

Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who visited Mangaluru on August 1, had instructed the police to take strict action against those getting involved in moral policing incidents.

