Morphed images targeting us: BRS legislators to Telangana DGP

Hyderabad: Bharath Rasthra Samithi (BRS) MLAs and MLC Madhusudhan Chari have lodged a complaint with Telangana DGP (Law & Order) Mahesh Muralidhar Bhagwat, seeking stringent action against those allegedly circulating morphed and AI-generated images targeting party legislators and public representatives.

MLAs Devireddy Sudheer Reddy, Bandari Lakshma Reddy, and Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, along with Chari, submitted the complaint on behalf of the BRS Legislature Party. They alleged that fake digital content was being deliberately created and circulated on social media to divert public attention from the alleged manhandling and misbehaviour involving BRS women MLAs and other representatives at the Telangana Assembly two days ago.

The BRS leaders said presenting fabricated or AI-generated images as genuine could spread misinformation and seriously damage the reputation of elected representatives. They sought an immediate cybercrime investigation to identify those creating, uploading and circulating such content.

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They also urged authorities to conduct technical forensic examination of the images and preserve digital evidence, including account details, URLs, timestamps and metadata. Action under applicable cybercrime, defamation and misinformation laws was sought against those responsible.

The leaders further sought strict action against the police personnel and Congress leaders and workers allegedly involved in the incidents near the Assembly and urged the DGP to order an impartial and urgent investigation into the entire matter.