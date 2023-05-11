Mortal remains of Hyderabad girl killed in Texas mall shooting reach home

Hyderabad: The mortal remains of Hyderabad girl Aishwarya Thatikonda, who was tragically killed in a mass shooting at a mall in Texas, have finally reached the city.

The 27-year-old engineer was among the nine people killed in the horrific incident that took place on May 6 at the Allen Premium Outlets mall near Dallas. The body arrived at Rajiv Gandhi International Airport Hyderabad late on Wednesday, and the last rites will be performed on Thursday.

The Telugu Association of North America (TANA) played a crucial role in coordinating with various agencies to send Aishwarya’s mortal remains back to Hyderabad.

Aishwarya, who had obtained a Bachelor’s degree in civil engineering from Osmania University and a Master’s degree in construction management from Eastern Michigan University, was working as a project manager at Perfect General Contractors LLC in Texas. She was a resident of Saroornagar area in Hyderabad, and her father Narsi Reddy is a judge in the Rangareddy district court.

On the ill-fated day of May 6, 2023, Aishwarya went to the Allen Premium Outlets Mall in Texas accompanied by a friend. As they stood outside the mall, an assailant stepped out of his car and indiscriminately opened fire, targeting innocent bystanders.

Reports suggest that Aishwarya received a hail of bullets to her face. Her Indian friend was also injured, and seven others were wounded in the incident.

Aishwarya’s dreams and aspirations were cut short as her life was brutally taken away just 10 days before her 28th birthday. Her family had begun searching for a groom for her, and she was in the process of obtaining an H1B visa.