Moscow says India may replace West in Russian pharmaceuticals market

The newly appointed Russian envoy added that India is a "world pharmacy" and a leading manufacturer of drug copies that are no worse than the original.

Photo of ANI ANI|   Posted by Mansoor  |   Updated: 18th March 2022 10:44 pm IST
Moscow says India may replace West in Russian pharmaceuticals market
Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov

Moscow: Indian pharmaceutical companies may replace Western manufacturers leaving the Russian market, Russian envoy to India Denis Alipov said on Friday.

“The withdrawal of many Western companies from the Russian market and those niches that have been vacated may actually be occupied by Indian companies in many industries, in particular, in pharmaceuticals,” Alipov told the Rossiya 24 broadcaster, as quoted by Sputnik news agency.

The newly appointed Russian envoy added that India is a “world pharmacy” and a leading manufacturer of drug copies that are no worse than the original.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Russia to propose 10-yr ban on foreign firms which don’t return by May 1

India’s Vaccine Maitri initiative last year reinforced its credentials as the “pharmacy of the world”. World leaders publicly commended India’s efforts to rapidly expand vaccines production and supplies at critical junctures of the pandemic.

This decision to replace manufacturers in pharmaceutical comes at a time when Russia has been bombarded with sanctions from Western countries. Now Russia is looking to enhance economic engagement with countries non-European countries.

Earlier this month, Alipov had said that Moscow has welcomed the independent foreign policy of India amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Touching upon the relations with India, Alipov said, “Prime Minister (Modi) and the Indian leadership meet the consistent independent policy of the state in international affairs. We have repeatedly stated that we have welcomed the independent foreign policy of India and strengthening its role and its influence in the international arena.”

The Russian envoy also hailed the Indian foreign policy stand on the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button